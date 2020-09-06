Previous
Heat by loweygrace
Photo 2792

Heat

116°F today. Posting early while we still have power!
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
Kaylynn
Beautiful crisp colorful picture
September 6th, 2020  
Milanie ace
How are these surviving - how are you surviving! They are beautiful.
September 6th, 2020  
