Wedding Day by loweygrace
Wedding Day

The camomile/ dill bouquet our daughter carried. 💕
3rd October 2020

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Lois
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot.
October 3rd, 2020  
