Photo 2819
Wedding Day
The camomile/ dill bouquet our daughter carried. 💕
3rd October 2020
3rd Oct 20
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot.
October 3rd, 2020
