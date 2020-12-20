We had lovely weather for our walk and decided that 70°F is the perfect temperature!
I wanted to give an update on my 1st British Christmas cake! (inspired by @beryl) I’ve been following Mary Berry’s recipe. After feeding the cake once/week with brandy, the next step is to apply a thin layer of warm apricot jam and cover with marzipan the week before Christmas. I couldn’t find marzipan so made it from almonds, powdered sugar and several teaspoons of water. It was easy and fun! Royal icing will be next with decorations!