Photo 2904
Purples and Blues 6
I was trying to remember what we did i today (other than take our walk)...we just relaxed! Wow! That was a nice change! Ahhh!
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
2
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
2905
photos
96
followers
79
following
795% complete
2897
2898
2899
2900
2901
2902
2903
2904
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
26th December 2020 2:59pm
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely little flower , so good to have a day to take things easy and relax Lois - so good for the body and soul !
December 27th, 2020
Babs
ace
Beautiful tiny flowers. We just relaxed today as well.
December 27th, 2020
