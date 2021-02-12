Santa Lucia Bush

This bush with small pink flowers seems to be continuously in bloom all year. I finally found it’s name and info to plant in our yard!





Malacothamnus palmeri is a species of flowering plant in the Malvaceae (Mallow) family known by the common names Palmer's bushmallow and Santa Lucia bushmallow. It is endemic to California, where it grows in the chaparral and woodland. It’s an erect shrub with a thick, branching stem reaching two meters or more in height. It is coated thinly to densely in woolly white or tan hairs. The lobed, oval leaves are no more than 8 centimeters long. The flower cluster is a headlike or elongated cluster of pale pink flowers with oval petals each up to 1.5 centimeters long.