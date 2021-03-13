Sign up
Photo 2993
Bougainvillea
Today is my 360th Covid flower photo. Just 5 more days until I reach my goal and 3 days until my vaccine appointment!! What a year!
13th March 2021
13th Mar 21
2
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
3002
photos
100
followers
81
following
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
2991
2992
2993
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
11th March 2021 3:45pm
carol white
ace
A lovely close up shot.Fav😊
March 13th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beauty - is this a cutting or a young new plant ! Waw I did not realise that you have nearly done 12 months of flower photography - well done it has been a lovely experience ! Good luck with your Covid vaccine - -- One step nearer
March 13th, 2021
