Bougainvillea by loweygrace
Bougainvillea

Today is my 360th Covid flower photo. Just 5 more days until I reach my goal and 3 days until my vaccine appointment!! What a year!
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Lois

@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
carol white ace
A lovely close up shot.Fav😊
March 13th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beauty - is this a cutting or a young new plant ! Waw I did not realise that you have nearly done 12 months of flower photography - well done it has been a lovely experience ! Good luck with your Covid vaccine - -- One step nearer
March 13th, 2021  
