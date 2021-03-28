Sign up
Photo 3008
Copycat
I love my neighbor’s garden and just want to copy it all in our yard!
28th March 2021
28th Mar 21
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 7 with 365! I've loved capturing life and beauty with photography as far back as I can remember. I'm a wife and mother to 3 grown...
3017
photos
100
followers
80
following
824% complete
View this month »
3001
3002
3003
3004
3005
3006
3007
3008
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 8 Plus
Taken
25th March 2021 3:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They are beautiful.
March 28th, 2021
Beryl Lloyd
ace
I do not blame you - the freesias are beautiful !
March 28th, 2021
carol white
ace
Very pretty and colourful
March 28th, 2021
