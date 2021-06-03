Previous
Next
Day 9 by loweygrace
Photo 3075

Day 9

Today we needed to get our Covid test for our flight to Kauai in 2 days. I thought the 6 feet apart floor sign was perfect for Hawaii!
The fern is a Monarch fern introduced to Hawaii in 1910 and is now found on all the major islands.
3rd June 2021 3rd Jun 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
842% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise