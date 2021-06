Day 13

Kauai’s Tree Tunnel is the gateway to the sunny south side of the island. It’s a mile long canopy of 500 Eucalyptus trees that have recovered twice after being stripped bare by 2 hurricanes. The purple and white flowers are called Pentas .

The nut tree is Kukui (Candlenut) and is a Hawaiian condiment known as ʻinamona is made from roasted kukui mixed into a paste with salt. ʻInamona is a key ingredient in traditional Hawaiian poke.

A visit to Kauai isn’t complete with a rooster photo!