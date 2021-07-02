Previous
Next
One Shot by loweygrace
Photo 3104

One Shot

My 11 & 12 yr old nieces. They aren’t normally this chummy but sat together as a favor to me! I only had one shot! : )
2nd July 2021 2nd Jul 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
851% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture
July 6th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot of the two !
July 6th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise