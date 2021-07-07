Previous
Coming and Going by loweygrace
Photo 3109

Coming and Going

I arrived at Chicago’s American Airlines O’Hare terminal on 6/27 to the flag display on the left and departed on 7/4 with the flags changed for the holiday on the right.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
851% complete

Diana ace
Fabulous comparison shot.
July 7th, 2021  
