Photo 3165
Dallas Airport Floors
Our flight was delayed several hours at DFW so we walked around taking photos of the lovely mosaic floors!
1st September 2021
1st Sep 21
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
3174
photos
102
followers
83
following
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
bkb in the city
Very cool
September 2nd, 2021
