Previous
Next
Lake Tahoe by loweygrace
Photo 3171

Lake Tahoe

Taken by my husband who’s on a business trip to Reno. He took a drive to Lake Tahoe today. Glad to see very little - if any smoke! Even lots of blue sky!
8th September 2021 8th Sep 21

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
868% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Had a nice breeze going - glad to not see smoke
September 9th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful capture
September 9th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise