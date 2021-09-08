Sign up
Photo 3171
Lake Tahoe
Taken by my husband who’s on a business trip to Reno. He took a drive to Lake Tahoe today. Glad to see very little - if any smoke! Even lots of blue sky!
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
2
1
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
Year 8 with 365! I love taking photos!
3171
Tags
lake
,
tahoe
Milanie
ace
Had a nice breeze going - glad to not see smoke
September 9th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful capture
September 9th, 2021
