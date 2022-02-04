Previous
Next
Insurance to the Rescue by loweygrace
Photo 3321

Insurance to the Rescue

The house in yesterday’s photo! I talked to the owner who said the insurance adjuster came to look at the house and within 4 hours the tree was cut down!
Rescued!
4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
909% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise