Cloudy by loweygrace
Today’s clouds kept the flowers from opening. I think they’re African Daisies. The link below is a photo I posted the other day when they were open.

https://365project.org/loweygrace/365/2022-02-18
21st February 2022 21st Feb 22

Lois

@loweygrace
Diana ace
They even look lovely when closed, love details on the petals.
February 22nd, 2022  
