Niece’s Garden by loweygrace
We visited our niece and her family for lunch today - almost a 3 hr drive each way. Her garden is beautiful! I took several photos that I’ll be sharing the next few days.
28th February 2022 28th Feb 22

Lois

2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 1st, 2022  
