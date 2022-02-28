Sign up
Photo 3345
Niece’s Garden
We visited our niece and her family for lunch today - almost a 3 hr drive each way. Her garden is beautiful! I took several photos that I’ll be sharing the next few days.
28th February 2022
28th Feb 22
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
March 1st, 2022
