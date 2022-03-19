Previous
Hike by loweygrace
Hike

We had a lovely hike to a waterfall at Eaton Canyon Falls trail today. It’s located near Pasadena. I’ll share more photos this week!
Lois

Diana
It looks like a wonderful place to hike, love the flower lined path leading to the mountain.
March 20th, 2022  
