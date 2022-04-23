Previous
Hibiscus by loweygrace
Photo 3399

Hibiscus

Our pink hibiscus are blooming beautifully this year… but the orange and red bushes don’t have leaves yet! Wondering if the cold weather was too much for them.
23rd April 2022 23rd Apr 22

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
931% complete

