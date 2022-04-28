Previous
Geranium by loweygrace
Photo 3404

Geranium

I’m thinking of adding more colors to the red geraniums in the front yard.
Lois

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are a lovely bright spot
April 29th, 2022  
Diana ace
Wonderful layers and colours.
April 29th, 2022  
