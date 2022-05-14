Previous
Rainy day rose by loweygrace
Photo 3420

Rainy day rose

A photo from a rainy day a couple weeks ago. Spent the whole day getting ready for our vacation Tomorrow!!!!
14th May 2022 14th May 22

Lois

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how very beautiful!
May 15th, 2022  
Wylie ace
very appropriate, we seem to have a lot of rainy days at the moment.
May 15th, 2022  
