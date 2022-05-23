Previous
Back at Work by loweygrace
Back at Work

Today’s long hours at work left me with little time for a photo so I was so happy to see this rose bud by the parking lot!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
May 24th, 2022  
John Falconer ace
It’s a fabulous colour.
May 24th, 2022  
