Anniversary by loweygrace
Today is our 41st anniversary. It was nice to just take a walk and relax with a good curry for dinner!
30th May 2022 30th May 22

@loweygrace
Milanie ace
Doesn't this show well. Happy Anniversary
May 31st, 2022  
