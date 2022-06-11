Previous
Home II by loweygrace
Photo 3448

Home II

Day 2 caregiving and cooking! Last night I made pizza from my 1st sourdough starter and it was delish! Today I made a dough from the starter to make cinnamon buns tomorrow.
Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2022 is Year 9 with 365! I love taking photos!
Photo Details

Milanie ace
Beautiful shot and gosh, you're good in the kitchen, too!
June 11th, 2022  
