Home 8 by loweygrace
Home 8

Photo taken a few weeks ago.

I tried to go to work for just 1/2 day after confirming I was negative and wearing a mask. Unfortunately, I was nauseous after just 3 hours so I returned home, I had a slight fever and body aches so went to bed.
Crossing my fingers.
17th June 2022 17th Jun 22

