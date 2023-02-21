Previous
Snowy Egret by loweygrace
Photo 3691

Snowy Egret

The egret was fun to watch but what interested us were all the shells sticking to the rocks! They were as hard as the rocks and impossible to remove.
21st February 2023 21st Feb 23

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Not the best terrain to cope with on those spindly legs - nice shot!
February 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous capture and narrative, poor bird.
February 21st, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
February 21st, 2023  
carol white ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
February 21st, 2023  
