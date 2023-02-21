Sign up
Photo 3691
Snowy Egret
The egret was fun to watch but what interested us were all the shells sticking to the rocks! They were as hard as the rocks and impossible to remove.
21st February 2023
21st Feb 23
4
4
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2023 is Year 10 with 365! I love taking photos!
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Not the best terrain to cope with on those spindly legs - nice shot!
February 21st, 2023
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and narrative, poor bird.
February 21st, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
February 21st, 2023
carol white
ace
A lovely capture.Fav😊
February 21st, 2023
