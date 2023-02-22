Previous
African Daisy by loweygrace
African Daisy

I like how our African daisies stay closed until they’re in sun.
Lois

Dawn ace
A nice shot
February 23rd, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot, soon they will all burst open.
February 23rd, 2023  
Wylie ace
wonderful to watch.
February 23rd, 2023  
