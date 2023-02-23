Previous
Candles by loweygrace
Photo 3693

Candles

We’re getting deluged with rain and hail here in LA. Thankful for a warm and dry house!
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Lois

@loweygrace
Diana ace
They are beautiful, must give a lovely light.
February 24th, 2023  
