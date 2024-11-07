Previous
Dried Throatwort by loweygrace
Dried Throatwort

A few flowers bloomed last month when it was warm but now they’ve realized it’s Autumn!



7th November 2024 7th Nov 24

Lois

@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
bkb in the city ace
Very nice shot
November 8th, 2024  
