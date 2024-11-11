Previous
Decoration by loweygrace
Photo 4197

Decoration

An autumn decoration I’ve had for many years.




Month of brown
11th November 2024 11th Nov 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
Lovely. Worth displaying every year
November 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise