Previous
Bowl by loweygrace
Photo 4196

Bowl

A handmade gift from many years ago!




Month of brown
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise