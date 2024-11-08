Previous
Upper Newport Bay by loweygrace
Photo 4194

Upper Newport Bay

After an appointment nearby, we walked 3 miles at the Upper Newport Bay Nature Preserve today.



Month of brown
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KWind ace
Lots of texture here. I like it.
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
Looks like a lovely place to walk.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise