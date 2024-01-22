Pothos

My Mom missed her lit up Christmas tree after the holidays were over in 2014. My husband and and I had just moved closer to her 6 months before - so I saw her sad expression every day. I searched for something that would be simple to light up and found a 12” pothos plant growing around a coconut pole. After adding white lights - it was a bright and cheerful Christmas Tree replacement until the next year! Mom was so thrilled! That pothos plant grew and grew!

I inherited it after Mom passed in 2016, and brought it with us when we moved back to California in 2019. Last year I unraveled the 12 ft vines to make smaller plants to keep and give away.

These are some of the newer clippings that are growing roots to be planted in new pots for gifts or to keep.

They always remind me of my Mom and her bright pothos “tree”!