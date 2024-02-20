Previous
Rainy by loweygrace
Rainy

We’ve 24 hrs of rain! This was taken after lots of sweeping and placing sandbags. Trying to keep the water away from the house.
Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
