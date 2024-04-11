Previous
Ear pods by loweygrace
Photo 3983

Ear pods

I thought taking a photo of ear pods would be simple - but this was the best out of many that I rejected!!
😂

Month of white.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
1091% complete

