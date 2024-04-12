Previous
Keyboards by loweygrace
Our son will be leaving several keyboards and a piano with us when he moves to NYC to continue his education. 🫤
Maybe it’s time for me to learn how to play!

Lois

@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Lovely musical ivories for your quest for white ! !!
April 12th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how will you resist?
April 12th, 2024  
