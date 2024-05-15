Previous
Rose by loweygrace
Rose

Another rose in front of my chiropractor’s office.
They gave the most heavenly fragrance!

Month of pink
15th May 2024 15th May 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a sweet rose and to have the perfume is a true bonus !
May 16th, 2024  
