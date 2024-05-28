Previous
Garage by loweygrace
Photo 4030

Garage

A pink garage in our neighborhood. I worked to make this building look straight- we live on a slope from a mountain- so it gave me a hard time!


Month of pink.
28th May 2024 28th May 24

Lois

ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
Judith Johnson ace
Well done
May 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
A wonderful find and capture.
May 29th, 2024  
