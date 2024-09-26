Previous
Dad’s Cartoon by loweygrace
Photo 4151

Dad’s Cartoon

Another cartoon of Dad’s dated April 13, 1950.



26th September 2024

Lois

Beryl Lloyd ace
Ooh, I have so enjoyed you series of your dad's work.
September 27th, 2024  
