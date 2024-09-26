Sign up
Previous
Photo 4151
Dad’s Cartoon
Another cartoon of Dad’s dated April 13, 1950.
Month of black & white
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
0
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4160
photos
68
followers
66
following
4151
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Ooh, I have so enjoyed you series of your dad's work.
September 27th, 2024
