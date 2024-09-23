Sign up
Photo 4148
Pacific Soul Statue
We drove by this statue by Barcelona artist Jaume Plensa a few weeks ago.
Here’s more info:
https://fotospot.com/attractions/california/pacific-soul-statue
Month of black & white
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4157
photos
68
followers
67
following
1136% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Taken
23rd September 2024 5:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
