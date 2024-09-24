Sign up
Previous
Photo 4149
Say Cheese!
My family. Four girls and one boy. I’m sitting on Dad’s lap.
My oldest sister had her 76th birthday this year! It’s always so surprising how fast the years fly by!
Month of black & white
24th September 2024
24th Sep 24
Lois
ace
@loweygrace
2024 is my 11th year with 365! I love taking photos!
4158
photos
68
followers
67
following
1136% complete
View this month »
4142
4143
4144
4145
4146
4147
4148
4149
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14
Taken
24th September 2024 4:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
*lynn
ace
beautiful family and beautiful family photo
September 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Such a lovely family and great smiles
September 25th, 2024
