Say Cheese! by loweygrace
Say Cheese!

My family. Four girls and one boy. I’m sitting on Dad’s lap.
My oldest sister had her 76th birthday this year! It’s always so surprising how fast the years fly by!



Month of black & white
24th September 2024 24th Sep 24

*lynn ace
beautiful family and beautiful family photo
September 25th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Such a lovely family and great smiles
September 25th, 2024  
