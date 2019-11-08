Sign up
Photo 2009
Stained Glass
One of the stained glass panels at the Cummer Museum in Jacksonville, FL
8th November 2019
8th Nov 19
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2161
photos
22
followers
16
following
566% complete
2062
2063
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
Photo Details
1
1
365
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
8th November 2019 2:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Public
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glass
,
art
,
stained glass
