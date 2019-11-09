Sign up
Photo 2010
Jacksonville Sunset
View from the beach before my niece's wedding.
9th November 2019
9th Nov 19
1
0
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
2163
photos
22
followers
16
following
567% complete
2064
2065
2066
2067
2068
2069
2070
2071
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
9th November 2019 9:32am
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
florida
,
jacksonville
Kristin
ace
Looks like she got a gorgeous day! Great lines in this.
March 2nd, 2020
