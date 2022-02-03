Previous
Finally by lstasel
Photo 2783

Finally

After about five attempts he finally made it up the pole to the feeder. Freezing rain today.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Laura

Shutterbug ace
He’s a real gymnast. Terrific capture.
February 6th, 2022  
Joanne Diochon ace
They are true athletes.
February 6th, 2022  
*lynn ace
super timing to capture that, Laura!
February 6th, 2022  
