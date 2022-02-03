Sign up
Photo 2783
Finally
After about five attempts he finally made it up the pole to the feeder. Freezing rain today.
3rd February 2022
3rd Feb 22
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Photo Details
squirrel
Shutterbug
ace
He’s a real gymnast. Terrific capture.
February 6th, 2022
Joanne Diochon
ace
They are true athletes.
February 6th, 2022
*lynn
ace
super timing to capture that, Laura!
February 6th, 2022
