Getting Ready by lstasel
Photo 2810

Getting Ready

This camellia will probably not bloom until April but it looks pretty close.
27th February 2022 27th Feb 22

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
beautiful
March 5th, 2022  
