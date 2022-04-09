Previous
Next
Daffodil by lstasel
Photo 2851

Daffodil

I don't usually like any of my daffodil shots, I never get the dof right. This one turned out pretty good.
9th April 2022 9th Apr 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
781% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise