Previous
Next
Perryville, KY by lstasel
Photo 2919

Perryville, KY

Beautiful day just scorching hot. About 97 degrees.
16th June 2022 16th Jun 22

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
800% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joanne Diochon ace
It looks hot. 97 is way too hot for me but seems mild compared to what they were getting in some of the US states last week.
June 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise