Photo 3168
Water
20th February 2023
20th Feb 23
2
1
Laura
ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
3266
photos
27
followers
17
following
867% complete
View this month »
3161
3162
3163
3164
3165
3166
3167
3168
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
20th February 2023 1:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
water
,
waterfall
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely satin water and I like the long thin horizontal presentation.
February 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful shot. I love the silky water.
February 21st, 2023
