Water by lstasel
Photo 3168

Water

20th February 2023 20th Feb 23

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely satin water and I like the long thin horizontal presentation.
February 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful shot. I love the silky water.
February 21st, 2023  
