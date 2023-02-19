Previous
Lenten Rose by lstasel
Lenten Rose

Lots of spring flowers. The daffodils have also started blooming.
19th February 2023 19th Feb 23

Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
