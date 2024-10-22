Previous
Show Off by lstasel
Show Off

Making sure I know he got to the feeder.
22nd October 2024 22nd Oct 24

Laura

ace
@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture of your visitor.
October 29th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Feeder? What feeder? this is just a little squirrel house that comes with food. ;)
October 29th, 2024  
