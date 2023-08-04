Previous
Standing Guard by lstasel
Standing Guard

I don't know what he was upset about but he stood there and chirped for 5 minutes.
Laura

@lstasel
I have been gone for about 18 months. Been pretty crazy. Am going to try to start up again. Maybe not every...
Joanne Diochon ace
Oh dear. hope he has calmed down. Very cute little guy.
August 6th, 2023  
